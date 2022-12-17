Kalaignar library 90 pc ready, opening in Feb
TIRUCHY: More than 90 per cent of construction works have been completed for Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai and the facility is likely to be opened for public by the end of February.
Official sources in the PWD said that the 2.01 lakh-sqft library, which will have eight storeys, is coming up on 2.70 acres of land owned by the PWD on New Natham Road.
The state government has allotted Rs 99 crore for construction of the facility, which is considered to be one of the largest libraries in southern districts and another Rs 15 crore was sanctioned to purchase books and equipment. The fully air-conditioned library would have natural lighting for daylight reading.
Sources said that the ground floor would be used for parking and the reception hall along with an art gallery depicting Tamil culture, scientific inventions, a mini conference hall and the section of diffabled readers. The first floor would have books, which would cater to interests of people from all walks of life, including academicians, research scholars, students and children and those who prepare for competitive examinations.
Similarly, audio visual rooms for the benefit of the visually challenged and hearing impaired would also be made available.
This apart, the library would provide three escalators and six lifts and a terrace garden, where people can relax.
“Minister EV Velu is constantly monitoring the construction and gives instructions, as and when required, to expedite the works. Thus more than 90 per cent of works have been completed and the library is set to be opened for the public by the end of February,” the official said.
