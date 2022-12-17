TamilNadu

Half yearly holidays for school students from December 25

Half-yearly holidays for Tamil Nadu school students will start on Saturday, December 25, and will end on Jan 1(Sunday), said School Education Department on Saturday.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Usually, every year, holidays will be announced from Christmas to New Year for students soon after their half-yearly exams. In this situation, the Department of School Education has issued a notification regarding the half-yearly examination holidays for schools today.

According to the Department of School Education, half yearly holidays for schools will start on Sunday, December 25, and will end on Jan 1(Sunday).

