After milk and ghee prices increase, Aavin hikes butter price

CHENNAI: After Aavin hiked its ghee prices on Friday, On Saturday the company hiked its prices for unsalted butter.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, butter price is hiked from Rs 52 to Rs 55 per 100 grams and Rs 250 to Rs 260 per 500 grams.

Aavin on Friday hiked its price of ghee by ₹50 per litre. A liter of ghee has been hiked from Rs.580 to Rs.630, and 5 litres of ghee has been hiked from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,250.

Similarly, 500 ml ghee has been increased from Rs 290 to Rs 315, 200 ml ghee has been hiked from Rs.130 to Rs.145 and 100 ml ghee has been hiked from Rs.70 to Rs.75.

Earlier last month, orange milk packets were hiked by by 25 per cent following the increase in the procurement price of milk by the State government.

According to the announcement, the price of premium milk had been increased from Rs 48 to Rs 60 per litre.

However, the price hike will be effected only for the premium milk sold in the retail segment and will not reflect for the Aavin monthly milk card holders who will continue to get the milk at Rs 46 per litre.

There is also no change in price for other categories of milk such as Aavin nice (sold in blue colour packets) and Aavin green magic (sold in green colour packets), in both the retail sector and for Aavin milk card holders.