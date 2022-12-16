After milk prices increase, Aavin ghee prices hiked by ₹50 per litre

CHENNAI: After Aavin milk prices were increased, the company on Friday hiked its price of ghee by ₹50 per litre. The company announced that the price hike will be effective from today.

Accordingly, a liter of ghee has been hiked from Rs.580 to Rs.630, and 5 liters of ghee has been hiked from Rs 2,900 to Rs 3,250.

Similarly, 500 ml ghee has been increased from Rs 290 to Rs 315, 200 ml ghee has been hiked from Rs.130 to Rs.145 and 100 ml ghee has been hiked from Rs.70 to Rs.75.