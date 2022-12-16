Sasikala demands Aavin ghee price hike to be rolled-back immediately

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK interim general secretary and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's confidante VK Sasikala on Friday demanded the recently announced Aavin ghee price hike to be rolled-back immediately.

In a statement released by her, she wrote, "It is strongly condemned that the DMK government has raised the price of ghee to an unprecedented level. The increase in ghee from Rs.580 to Rs.630 per liter is unacceptable, which has caused great shock to the common people. If the selling price of Aavin's milk and its dairy products continues to increase every month, the number of common people using Aavin's products will eventually decrease. It will eventually force to shut down Aavin."

"Being a festive season, it will put an additional burden on consumers who buy ghee at higher prices. Keeping in mind the welfare of the poor and ordinary people who are already losing their livelihoods due to calamities in Tamil Nadu, the increased price of oil and ghee should be withdrawn immediately," she added.