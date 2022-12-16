Conductor calls woman ‘free traveller’ suspended
TIRUCHY: A TNSTC conductor, who had called an aged passenger as ‘OC passenger,’ was suspended in Thanjavur on Friday.
An aged passenger took a TNSTC bus (no 34A) from Thanjavur to Melattur on Thursday. The conductor called the woman a “free traveller” and used abusive words for moving slowly in the bus. The woman also argued with the conductor.
The incident was videographed by one of the co-passengers and it was later circulated on the social media that went viral across the region.
The information was brought to the notice of the General Manager of TNSTC Kumbakonam Division Jebaraj Navamani, who conducted an inquiry in which the conductor was identified as Ramesh Kumar (43) from Veeramancherry and he was suspended until further order.
