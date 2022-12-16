Annamalai strongly condemns recent Aavin price hikes

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday slammed the DMK government and strongly condemned Aavin's recent price hikes.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "This incompetent DMK government, which has cheated the people, who voted for them by increasing the price of milk, has once again hiked price of its products, saying that this is not enough." (sic)

He added, "In the last 9 months, the price of milk products has been increased three times. Earlier, Aavin's orange milk packets price was hike by Rs 12 resulted in a decline in its sales. Is the incompetent DMK government planning to hold a closing ceremony for Aavin by acting in favour of private milk companies and dairy products proprietors?".

Earlier today, Aavin on Friday hiked its price of ghee by ₹50 per litre. The company announced that the price hike will be effective from today.