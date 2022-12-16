Aadhaar card number mandatory to avail govt welfare schemes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a notification making the Aadhaar number mandatory for availing various welfare schemes of the government.

Recently, it was announced that electricity connection holders should link electricity consumer number with their Aadhaar card for e-bill payment in Tamil Nadu and the process of linking is active all over Tamil Nadu.

Till Thursday morning, more than one crore consumers have linked their Aadhaar.

Electricity minister V Senthilbalaji said that of the 2.66 crore consumers in the state, more than 1.03 crore consumers have linked their Aadhaar details. "Around 51 lakh consumers linked their Aadhar using online mode and 52 lakh consumers used special camps. Consumers can link Aadhar and service connections till the end of this month, " he added.

(Inputs from Bureau)