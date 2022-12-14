TN governor unveils Kalam statue at MIT campus

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former president of India at campus of Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) here in Chennai. In his address, the governor urged the successful people particularly the youth to mentor and support the unprivileged children of villages and remote areas to make them capable in making a new India.

Hailing Abdul Kalam who was maker of modern India and recollected his yeomen services and innovative contributions in critical areas of defence, science and technology towards nation’s self reliant.

"The missile man who lived his life for the country till his last breath and his thoughts of ‘sky is the limit to achieve’ is the driving mantra for the youth to dare to dream, dream big and work hard to make it happen", he added.

Praising the MIT where Kalam was groomed and later become as President of India, Ravi congratulated the instition for its immense services in shaping the students to succeed in their life. '