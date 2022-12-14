Minister opens spiritual park in Tirunallar, 3 projects in Pondy
PUDUCHERRY: The Centre has allocated Rs 148 crore for the development of tourism in Puducherry under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & North East Development G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.
“Puducherry is a spiritual destination. As spiritual tourism excels, there is scope for developing health tourism and educational investments,” he said after inaugurating four projects for the development of traditional tourism, beach tourism and spiritual tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, organised by the Puducherry Tourism Department.
The Union Minister inaugurated the renovated and electrified Aayi Mandapam, Blue Flag certified Eden Beach, Thirukanchi Arulmiku Gangai Varaha Natheeswarar Temple with facilities for devotees and riverside footpath and Tirunallar Spiritual Park.
He also unveiled the promotional logo of Puducherry Business Festival 2022-23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying extra attention to the development of tourism, the Minister said.
In her address, Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said Puducherry will soon become the best Puducherry with the support of the central government.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in his speech, said private participation in tourism development is important. The state government would provide necessary assistance to private investors.
He requested the Centre to ensure ease of investment made in the tourism sector in the Union Territory.
