Tamil Nadu egg exports double to Qatar over FIFA WC

CHENNAI: The export of eggs from the Namakkal zone to Qatar has increased by double coinciding with the FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar. The exporters informed that the monthly export of 50 lakh eggs increased by 3 times to 1.50 crores last month, now more than 2.20 crore eggs are being exported.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, 4.50 crore eggs are produced daily in Namakkal, from here exports are made to other states and foreign countries apart from being sold in Tamil Nadu.