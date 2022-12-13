TamilNadu

Tamil Nadu egg exports double to Qatar over FIFA WC

Of the total 18 crore eggs produced by India daily, the poultry hub of Namakkal alone contributes a significant share of six crore eggs
Representative Image
Representative Image Reuters
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The export of eggs from the Namakkal zone to Qatar has increased by double coinciding with the FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar. The exporters informed that the monthly export of 50 lakh eggs increased by 3 times to 1.50 crores last month, now more than 2.20 crore eggs are being exported.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, 4.50 crore eggs are produced daily in Namakkal, from here exports are made to other states and foreign countries apart from being sold in Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 18 crore eggs produced by India daily, the poultry hub of Namakkal alone contributes a significant share of six crore eggs.

The boom in the egg exports from Tamil Nadu was caused by the Ukraine-Russia war as Turkey turned out to be a costly alternative.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Fifa world cup
Namakkal
Poultry Farmers
FIFA World Cup 2023
Export of eggs
Eggs export to Qatar
Gulf nations
Egg export to Gulf nations
Tamil Nadu Egg Marketing Society
Tamil Nadu Egg
Chennai egg export

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in