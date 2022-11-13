Namakkal poultry hub ‘eggcited’as exports to Gulf nations go up

“A box of 360 eggs from Turkey, which was usually priced between $18 and $20, had gone up to $36 last month. The production cost of eggs escalated steeply there due to the rise in the price of poultry feed and raw materials in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war. As a box of eggs from Namakkal is priced less than $30, the buyers have begun to shift priority on us,” said K Singaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Association

Such changing market scenario has in turn scaled up demand for the export of Namakkal eggs.

“The total egg exports have gone up phenomenally from just 2.5 crore eggs per month including one crore eggs to Maldives and African countries to nearly 10 crore eggs last month alone. There is even a possibility for exports to go up further as the world cup football in Qatar has also pushed up demand for eggs. However, export to Maldives and African countries continue to remain the same at one crore,” he said

“Infact, the Middle East nations were not new markets and till some six years ago, a large volume of eggs were sent there from Namakkal. Exports which should have increased over a period had rather dwindled due to various issues including bird flu,” said Vangili Subramanian, president, of Tamil Nadu Egg Marketing Society.

Of the total 18 crore eggs produced by India daily, the poultry hub of Namakkal alone contributes a significant share of six crore eggs.

“Poultry farmers here have the capacity to escalate production to meet any demand from the export market. Efforts have also been made to improve the production standards to match the norms stipulated by European nations, where brown eggs are prevalent. But it could be possible only with some support from the central government due to strict licensing norms,” said S Ram Kumar, another exporter.

To further scale up egg exports, the poultry farmers have been seeking separate zoning of each state.

“Though there has been no outbreak of bird flu in Namakkal, the poultry farmers have borne the brunt as the entire nation is treated as one zone by importing nations. An outbreak of avian influenza in Kerala or anywhere else takes a toll on Namakkal. Hence, we were demanding to declare Tamil Nadu as one zone,” said egg exporters.