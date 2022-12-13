Prioritise solid waste mgmt work, says KN Nehru

CHENNAI: KN Nehru while holding a review meeting with zonal officials and executive engineers on Tuesday urged to prioritise solid waste management works, drinking water project and road constructions. He said that all officers should take steps to properly implement the solid waste management and set a zero waste management example for other States.

Public toilets and community toilets should be ensured in municipal areas and it should be maintained hygienically. He added that the officials should continue to improve storm water drain network in low lying areas, partcular near parks and ponds.

He also stated that necessary steps should be taken by field officials to build new parks and maintain them. The bund of water bodies should be strengthened and improved in urban areas to raise water storage and ground water. The construction of roads, construction of modern gas crematoriums should be carried out with quality and at a fast pace, the minister urged during the review meet.

He instructed the Commissioner, Municipal Engineer, Zonal Executive Engineer and Municipal Administrative Zonal Directors to inspect and monitor the drinking water projects and underground sewerage projects undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water and Sewage Board.