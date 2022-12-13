'Only qualified Tamil faculties will be appointed in Engg colleges'

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Tuesday asserted that Tamil faculties will be appointed in the engineering colleges as per the University Grants Commission norms.

His statement came against the backdrop of several criticisms, that erupted surrounding Anna University (AU) after its decision to reportedly appoint ‘unqualified’ people for engineering students’ Tamil classes on its campus and its affiliated colleges across the State.

Pointing out that the State government has introduced courses on Tamil culture and heritage for its engineering students, the minister claimed that the initiative was welcomed by various quarters, "Persons, who will be appointed as Tamil lecturers, will have all the required qualifications including Ph.D.", he said adding that now the government is in the process to appoint temporary faculties." He also said that that the Tamil subject will be introduced in Polytechnic colleges from next academic year.

To a question about Udhayanidhi Stalin's elevation, Ponmudy said that the Chepauk Triplicane legislator deserved to get a minister post and this was long due. "He is talented. He should have got it one and half years back", he said. Claiming that Udhyanidhi would develop the Dravidian model rule in the State, Ponmudy said that as per his expectations, he will also become deputy chief minister.