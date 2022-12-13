EPS invited to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Udhay?

Siva V Meyyanathan, who holds youth and sports welfare portfolio will be divested of the responsibility and allowed to retain environment and climate change departments.

Meanwhile, a swanky new room was being readied on Monday for the influential Chepauk MLA at the state secretariat on Monday, where the mood is abuzz for the coronation of Stalin junior.

Udhayanidhi would be the lone newcomer when the cabinet reshuffle happens on Wednesday as the DMK leadership is understood to have no plans to swear in any more new faces into the cabinet.