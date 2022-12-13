Heavy rains: List of TN dists that declared holiday for schools today

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains, schools in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts have declared a holiday today.

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu received rain on Monday with the IMD forecasting more rainfall till December 15 owing to a cyclonic circulation and low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13.

It will move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu today and over Kerala and Mahe and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter, it said.

Squally weather with a wind velocity reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka coast on Tuesday, the forecast said.

Even after Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast, several districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rains since Monday morning due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over north Kerala. Several districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, and Vellore recorded more rainfall after cyclone Mandous made landfall.