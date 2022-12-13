TamilNadu

EPS is not a true cadre of J Jayalalithaa: TTV Dinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who celebrated his 60th birthday today along with administrators and volunteers in Thanjavur on Tuesday stated that Edappadi K Palaniswami is not a true cadre of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He said, "True supporters of J Jayalalitha should unite, only theb DMK can be defeated in the elections. Edappadi K Palaniswami  has been proving in many instances that he is not a true cadre of Jayalalithaa."

"There is nothing wrong in making Udhayanidhi Stalin a minister but I don't understand the haste shown by Stalin. My opinion is that there is no chance for DMK to form a government in Puducherry," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that EPS has been invited to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Udhayanidhi Stalin  as Minister. Udhayanidhi Stalin will be inducted into the state cabinet on December 14 at 9.30 am in Durbar Hall Raj Bhavan. Stalin junior is expected to be allotted youth and sports welfare and special programme implementation portfolios.

