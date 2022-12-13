TamilNadu
6 new Covid cases in TN; over 35.56 L recoveries so far
At least 2 new cases were reported in Coimbatore and a case was reported in Chennai, Salem, Erode and Tenkasi.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 6 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 35,94,275. At least 2 new cases were reported in Coimbatore and a case was reported in Chennai, Salem, Erode and Tenkasi.
TN’s active cases now stands at 58, including 15 in Chennai. After 3,540 persons being tested in the last 24 hours, TN’s overall positivity rate stood at 0.2% percent. Chengalpattu had the highest TPR with 0.9%. At least 10 people were discharged, taking recoveries to 35,56,168. The death toll stands at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android