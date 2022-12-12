TamilNadu

Orange alert issued for 10 districts in Tamil Nadu: IMD

It has also predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days.
Visual from Chennai
Visual from ChennaiJustin George
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued an orange alert for 10 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, till 7 pm today.

It has also predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days.

According to the rain forecast issued by RMC, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall till 7 pm.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Even after Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast, several districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rains since Monday morning due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over north Kerala. Several districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, and Vellore recorded more rainfall after cyclone Mandous made landfall.

Visual from Chennai
Heavy rains: Schools in Tiruvallur dist to remain closed tomorrow

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
RMC
chennai rain
Heavy Rains
chennai rains
chennai rainfall
Tamil Nadu rain
Tamil Nadu rains
Regional Meteorological Centre
Incessant rains
Chennai rain today
Chennai rains 2022
Tamil Nadu rainfall
IMD issues orange alert
chennai rain forecast
chennai rain news
rain news
tamil nadu rains 2022
rain news today
Chennai school holiday
chennai rain news latest
chennai rain news live
Chennai Rain News highlights
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains
chennai rains latest news
orange alert heavy rain
orange alert tn
orange alert tamil nadu
orange alert Chennai
Chennai Weather News Live

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in