Orange alert issued for 10 districts in Tamil Nadu: IMD

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued an orange alert for 10 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, till 7 pm today.

It has also predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days.

According to the rain forecast issued by RMC, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall till 7 pm.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Even after Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast, several districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rains since Monday morning due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over north Kerala. Several districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, and Vellore recorded more rainfall after cyclone Mandous made landfall.