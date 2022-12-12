Heavy rains lash various parts of Chennai, suburbs

"Due to the prevailing circulation over Kerala, north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore are likely to receive heavy rain for the next 24 hours. The rest of the state is expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days," Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC told reporters.

The official added that the northeast monsoon has been vigorous for Tamil Nadu.

From October 1 – December 12; the state received an average rainfall of 400 mm.

Several districts such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, and Vellore recorded more rainfall after cyclone Mandous made landfall.

The upper air atmospheric circulation over north Kerala will move towards the southeast and adjoining the central east Arabian Sea. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the next 24 hours.

It will further move west-northwest and cross the Indian Ocean. There won’t be any impact for Tamil Nadu due to the low-pressure area.

Meanwhile, the water in the catchment of reservoirs has increased after Chennai and its neighboring districts witnessed heavy rain for the past two days.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) increased the water outflow from Chembarambakkam reservoir from 1,000 cusecs to 2,000 cusecs from 12 pm on Monday.

The dam shutters were opened on December 9 with 100 cusecs of water released, later gradually increased to 1,000 cusecs. The outflow from Puzhal lake and Poondi dam remains stable of 100 cusecs. The department continues to monitor the water level in the reservoir catchment.