Heavy rains: Schools in Tiruvallur dist to remain closed tomorrow

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains, Tiruvallur District Collector Dr Alby John Varghese on Monday declared a holiday for schools tomorrow (13.12.22) in the district and instructed schools in the district today to be closed by 3 PM.

Schools in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Chennai districts have also declared a half-day holiday today due to incessant rains.

Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and its neighboring districts from Monday morning due to the atmospheric circulation prevailing over north Kerala.

The intense spell is likely to continue over the north coast and interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday.

"Due to the prevailing circulation over Kerala, north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore are likely to receive heavy rain for the next 24 hours. The rest of the state is expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days," Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC told reporters.

