Tension in Madurai as police detain BJP’s nat'l prez of Minority wing
MADURAI/CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Madurai after the local police detained BJP’s national president of Minority wing Jamal Siddiqui and his supporters when they made an attempt to visit a local mosque in Goripalayam.
Eight persons, including BJP’s Minorities chief secretary Vellore Ibrahim and its state president Daisy Saran courted arrested in Madurai on Saturday, sources said.
Sources said that the regulars at the mosque were unhappy with the visit of the senior BJP leader. To prevent any unrest and untoward incident the police appealed the BJP leaders to not proceed with their visit.
Subsequently after the parley failed, police detained the BJP functionaries at K.Pudhur police station in Madurai.
Earlier, the functionaries argued with the a team led by N Mohan Raj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai (North), who insisted upon them to stop from approaching the Dargah. However, they tried to move ahead beyond resistance.
Subsequently, the Pudur police arrested them. Agitated by their arrest, some cadre of BJP took themselves in front of the Pudur station and raised slogans to release those arrested immediately, sources said.
