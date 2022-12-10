OPS files counter petition against EPS interim petition

CHENNAI: The sulking AIADMK factions led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) have filed yet another interim petition and counter petition in the Supreme Court regarding the ongoing legal battle over party leadership.

Ousted AIADMK leader OPS on Saturday filed a counter petition, stating that EPS has “no authority to represent the AIADMK party” and appealed the court to dismiss the latter’s interim petition.

To justify his claim, OPS pointed out the impugned order dated on September 2 this year and informed the Apex Court that the post of Coordinator and joint Coordinator of the party had lapsed. It was communicated to the Election Commission of India through a letter dated on June 28.

Sources in the EPS camp said that the interim order filed to appeal the SC to seek a stay in connection against OPS's move to freeze the party’s "two leaves symbol" and direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to entertain OPS petitions regarding the party affairs. The EPS also appealed to the court to take into consideration of all amendments, which were passed at the general council meeting on July 11.

OPS faction said EPS’s appeal before the court against the ECI that is not party to the case was an abuse of the process of the Court. “The Applicant (EPS) is seeking such relief without even trying to implead the ECI as a party,” according to the 10 page petition of OPS faction and appealed the SC to dismiss the interim petition from EPS.