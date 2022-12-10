8th Bharat Gaurav train trip to commence from Madurai on Dec 24
MADURAI: The Southern Railway will operate its 8th trip under Bharat Gaurav Scheme between Madurai - Sainagar Shirdi – Madurai (Kudal Nagar) on December 24.
The trains will run from Madurai to Sainagar Shirdi and vice versa.
The round trip service will be organised by ‘Travel Times,’ a registered service provider from Madurai to Sainagar Shirdi via Pandharpur and return trip to Madurai (Kudal Nagar) via Mantralayalam Road.
Madurai – Sainagar Shirdi Bharat Gaurav train (06905) will commence journey from Madurai at 2.30 am on December 24, 2022 (Saturday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 7.30 am, on December 26, 2022 (Monday). Sainagar Shirdi – Kudal Nagar Bharat Gaurav Train (06906) will commence journey from Sainagar Shirdi at 2.10 pm, on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Kudal Nagar at 8 am, on December 29, 2022 (Thursday), a statement said.
The coach compositions are 4-AC three tier coaches, 6 -sleeper class coaches, 2 -pantry cars and 2 - general second class and luggage-cum-brake vans (Total -14 coaches)
With the objective of showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, Indian Railways introduced the “Bharat Gaurav Trains” scheme. Bharat Gaurav scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourist potential of India.
The first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav roundtrip train service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi was operated on June 14 this year.
