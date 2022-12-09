Wilson introduces pvt member's Bill to fix qualifications for Guv

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Friday introduced a private member's Bill in the Parliament to amend the Indian Constitution to prescribe qualifications and disqualifications for the office of Governor. He had also stated in the Bill that the Chief Minister of the State should be consulted while appointing and removing a Governor.

The Bill referred to as the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill seeks amendment of Articles 102. 155 156. 157 and 191 of the Constitution to fix qualifications and disqualifications for the appointment of Governors and to seek concurrence of the concerned Chief Minister for the appointment.

"The Governors sit over the Bill and block the will of the people of the state. They run a parallel government and hence I am moving the Bill," said Wilson, while introducing the Bill, in the Rajya Sabha.

Of late, the functions of Governors have been criticised by the political parties both on the ruling and opposition side. In Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi is criticised for not providing assent to important Bills, including the Bill to ban online gambling.

As many as 21 Bills are pending with the Governor and several political parties in the state have questioned the functioning of the Governor.

1223 TN fishermen arrested in 5 years:

Replying to a question on the number of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy since 2017, posed by Wilson, State Minister for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that in the last five years 1,223 fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy and with diplomatic efforts 1,202 fishermen were released. Around 21 fishermen are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan government.