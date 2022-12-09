Panchayat chief hacked to death; accused surrenders
TIRUCHY: Valangaiman panchayat president, belonging to AIADMK, was hacked to death after which the accused surrendered before the police Thursday.
It is said, Sathyamurthy (30), nephew of N Panneerselvam (55), Valangaiman panchayat president, was in love with a woman from the locality and the couple had eloped recently. However, their family members was against the affair and so Panneerselvam called the couple to his house and held talks with them in front of the village elders.
Panneerselvam also reportedly separated the couple and warned them of further consequences. Since Panneerselvam had warned the girl in front of residents, girl’s brother Vijay (23) picked up a quarrel with him but was pacified by others.
Vijay reportedly planned to take revenge against Panneerselvam and on Wednesday around 10 pm, while Panneerselvam was standing at Needamangalam mainroad with friends, came to the spot and attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped.
Panneerselvam, who fell in a pool of blood was struggling for life and was rushed to Tiruvarur Medical College. On Thursday early hours, Panneerselvam succumbed.
Vijay later surrendered before Valangaiman police who arrested him.
