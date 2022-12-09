Mandous effect: Holiday for schools & colleges in TN dists on Dec 10

The IMD issued a red alert for the districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram. "Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places is likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpatta and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," it stated.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu on December 9. It is likely to reduce to light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022," IMD stated.