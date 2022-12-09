Cyclone Mandous will gradually weaken in next 3 hours

CHENNAI: Chennaiites experienced heavy rain from Thursday night as the Cyclone Mandous intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It is 270 km away from south- southeast of Chennai and is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in the next three hours, as per the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Friday. The meteorological department forecasts north coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to get heavy to very heavy rain and intensify into extremely heavy rain today.

It would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm.