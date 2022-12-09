EPS camp moves SC over party's two leaves symbol

CHENNAI: The faction led by AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has approached the Supreme Court to seek a stay in connection with the ousted party leader O Pannnerselvam's move to freeze the "two leaves symbol" of the AIADMK party. AIADMK party sources here said that an interim petition was filed in the apex court in this regard.

According to the petition, the Palaniswami faction also urged the court to take into consideration of all its amendments, which were made in the party general council meeting. In the recent past, both the Palaniswami faction and Pannerselvam team approached the Supreme Court staking claims to administer the party.

The sulking factions of AIADMK which includes ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala had also moved the courts and the Election Commission of India seeking intervention in to the party's administrative affairs.