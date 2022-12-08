Tamil Nadu gets ready for Cyclone Mandous

Unlike during the previous northeast monsoon, the State has received minimal rainfall in November this year. The weather office stated that the northern districts were dry as no low-pressure area formed near the north coastal region.

Though November has been poor without average rainfall, surplus rainfall was recorded in Tamil Nadu for the year. A drought situation will not arise in 2023.

During the northeast monsoon between November 17 and 23, the State received only 3 mm rainfall against its average of 34 mm, which is 91% below normal, as per RMC data.

For the current monsoon season (October 1 — December 7), Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions received 366 mm against the normal rainfall data of 385 mm, a dip by 4% according to the RMC.