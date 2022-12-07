Cyclone Mandous likely to form over Bay of Bengal today

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy to very heavy rain on December 8. Northern coastal districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam to receive very heavy rain.

The other districts are expected to receive heavy rain in the next 24 hours. However, no warning was given to Perambalur district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperature in Chennai is likely to be reduced by one - two degree Celsius than normal for the next 48 hours due to the system formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam will record around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.