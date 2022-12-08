Cyclone Mandous: CS asks officials to take precautionary steps

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Thursday issued a detailed set of instructions to be undertaken by the departments for the upcoming Mandous cyclone, at a review meeting held in the Secretariat.

"Through the 424 preventive organisations set up in coastal areas the people living in the coastal areas should be alerted on a regular basis, sufficient policemen should be deployed during the time of cyclone to clear traffic. Sufficient number of boats and equipment should be kept ready in vulnerable areas. Officials should ensure that fishermen are alerted about the cyclone and should not venture into the sea until further announcement. The mobile teams to clear the uprooted trees and sufficient number of equipment should be kept ready. Officials should ensure that there is no shortage in essential items,” said Irai Anbu, in the meeting.