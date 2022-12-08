Mandous alert: List of instructions issued by TN Govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday appealed to the general public to be safe and issued a list of precautionary measures for Cyclone Mandous. A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal about 500 km off the east-southeast of Karaikal is expected to make landfall on December 9 midnight. The cyclone is expected to pass over the southern state between Puducherry and Shriharikota.

All educational institutions will remain closed in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, and Cuddalore.