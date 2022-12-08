TamilNadu

Mandous alert: List of instructions issued by TN Govt

Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday appealed to the general public to be safe and issued a list of precautionary measures for Cyclone Mandous. A depression formed over the Bay of Bengal about 500 km off the east-southeast of Karaikal is expected to make landfall on December 9 midnight. The cyclone is expected to pass over the southern state between Puducherry and Shriharikota.

All educational institutions will remain closed in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, and Cuddalore.

Cyclone alert: 8 dists declare holiday for schools & colleges

On Friday, heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram, and heavy rains with isolated rains are expected.

Precautionary steps issued by the TN government:

1. Public requested to avoid unnecessary travel

2. People can keep stock of essential items like vegetables and milk in advance

3. The government has also advised not to venture into the beaches

4. People have been asked to avoid standing under trees during strong winds

5. Avoid taking selfies near waterbodies

