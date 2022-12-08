Cyclone alert: 8 dists declare holiday for schools & colleges

CHENNAI: Based on rain and cyclone forecast, holiday has been announced for all the schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore.

Chief Secretary to the State government V Irai Anbu on Thursday ordered Collectors to declare holidays for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts.

“Due to a heavy rain alert issued tomorrow (09.12.2022) by the Regional Meteorological Department, one day holiday declared for schools and colleges,” a statement said.

Heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a "deep depression" and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday.

In its bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' (pronounced as 'Man-dous') over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 500 km off east south east of Karaikal.