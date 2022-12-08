TamilNadu

Mandous effect: Holiday for colleges and schools in Vellore

This has been declared as the cyclone is fast approaching Tamil Nadu.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With rainfall increasing as a result of cyclone Mandous approaching the coast of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Vellore would be shut.

According to sources, schools and colleges in the north Tamil Nadu district will be shut from 3 pm today and for the whole day tomorrow. Vellore district collector issued the announcement.

The cyclone is currently 580 km southeast of Chennai and 500 km southeast of Karaikal.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
northeast monsoon
TN rains
Karaikal
TN rains 2022
Cyclone Mandous
Mandous
schools and colleges in Vellore would be shut
Vellore schools and colleges

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in