Mandous effect: Holiday for colleges and schools in Vellore

CHENNAI: With rainfall increasing as a result of cyclone Mandous approaching the coast of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Vellore would be shut.

According to sources, schools and colleges in the north Tamil Nadu district will be shut from 3 pm today and for the whole day tomorrow. Vellore district collector issued the announcement.

The cyclone is currently 580 km southeast of Chennai and 500 km southeast of Karaikal.