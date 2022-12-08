Cyclone Mandous: Holiday for Tiruvallur schools, colleges on Dec 9

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Mandous expected to make landfall on December 9 midnight, Tiruvallur district has declared holiday for colleges and schools tomorrow.

“Based on rain and cyclone forecast , holiday is announced for all the schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow ie, 9th December,2022,” District Collector, Tiruvallur, took to Twitter.

Heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a "deep depression" and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday.

In its bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' (pronounced as 'Man-dous') over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 500 km off east south east of Karaikal.