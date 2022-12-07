Stalin urges PM to restore pre-matric scholarship scheme to students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the pre-matric scholarship scheme to all minority students studying from 1st to 8 th standard.

"The government of India has abruptly withdrawn the minority scholarship provided under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to students studying from 1st to 8th standard from the current year.

Given the withdrawal of the scholarship by the union government, nearly five lakh poor minority students studying from 1st standard to 8th standard in Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected and deprived of the benefits of the scholarship. Education is the most effective tool for empowering the poor and helping them lead dignified lives. Multiple surveys over the years have demonstrated that minorities, especially Muslims, are lagging in education.