No new Covid cases reported in 30 districts; TN's TPR at 0.3%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 14 new Covid cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached to 35,94,173.

Chennai reported 4 new cases only while 2 cases each were reported in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Salem.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.3% after 5,531 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The highest TPR of 1.3% was reported in Theni.

Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 160. The highest number was recorded in Chennai with 29 active cases.

TN’s total recoveries reached 35,55,964. With no new Covid fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.