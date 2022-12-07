Heavy rain: Holiday declared for schools in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Due to a warning for heavy rain, District Collector Gayatri Krishnan has declared a holiday just for schools in the Tiruvarur district. Similarly schools in Thanjavur will be closed.

A sizable depression has developed in the Bay of Bengal, about 700 kilometres southeast of Chennai. The speed dropped to 10 kmph over the previous six hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts that it will move west-northwesterly and become a storm.