Ariyalur: Youth, mother held for kidnapping, sexually abusing minor
TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police arrested a youth under Pocso Act for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and the police also arrested his mother for supporting him.
J Jayakumar (22) a coolie from Kandiyankollai village near Jayankondam was repeatedly snubbed by a 17-year-old girl whom he proposed for several times.
Since the girl had not accepted his overtures, he kidnapped the girl and locked her in a secluded place and reportedly sexually abused her for a few days.
The girl who managed to escape from him, informed her parents who, in turn lodged a complaint on Sunday.
Police registered a case against Jayakumar under various IPC sections, including Pocso Act and arrested him.
The police also arrested Jayakumar’s mother Santhi who supported him in the offence.
