Namakkal govt women’s college students demand removal of principal
COIMBATORE: Students of Namakkal Kavingnar Ramalingam Government Arts College for Women in Namakkal boycotted classes and staged a protest against the woman principal on Tuesday.
They protested demanding removal of Dr D Paul Grace from the post on allegations that she scolded a faculty, who sought her consent for students to undergo a training programme.
Paul Grace was already facing charges of removing the photo of Dr Ambedkar at A Govindasamy Government Arts College in Tindivanam, where she was working as a principal earlier.
She was then shifted to this college, where again she was again accused of caste discrimination and violating Rule 11 and 12 of Tamil Nadu Government Servants Conduct Rules.
Though she was placed under suspension by the Higher Education Department, Paul Grace joined service by obtaining a stay on her suspension in court.
As the students protested in front of the college, the officials of the revenue department and police held talks. However, the students refused to withdraw the protest and moved inside the college premises to continue their protest.
