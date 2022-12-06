Karthigai Deepam: Five-layer police security in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: As devotees are thronging Tiruvannamalai ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival,12 thousand policemen and five layers of security have been arranged there to increase security under the leadership of North Zone IG Kannan.

The culmination of the festival is the lighting of the Maha Deepam in the evening. A special pooja was performed on Monday before the lamp pot used for Maha Deepam was taken to the hill and also 4,500 liters of ghee and gada cloths for the lamp were taken to the mountain.