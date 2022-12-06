3,500 houses coming up for Sri Lankan refugees: Minister

Speaking to reporters, after inspecting the ongoing works to construct 400 houses of 290 sq ft each at a total cost estimate of Rs 20 crore for Sri Lankan Tamils in Bhavani Sagar area in Erode on Tuesday, Masthan said the government has made an announcement in the Assembly to construct 7,000 houses for Sri Lankan refugees at Rs 3,017 crore. “Of this, works are underway to construct 3,500 houses in the first phase,” he said.