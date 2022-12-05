Valparai woman drinks pesticide by mistake, dies

COIMBATORE: A 67-year-old woman died after she mistakenly consumed pesticide for soft drinks in Valparai in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Police said Jasmine; wife of Raj Kumar, had retired from service after working as a doctor for 22 years in a tea estate hospital last month. Her husband was a manager in the estate.

“They decided to vacate the quarters allotted to them by the estate management and shift to their native Nagercoil. While involved in packing things, Jasmine had mistakenly consumed pesticide for soft drinks, police said. As she suffered from bouts of vomiting, the family members immediately rushed her to Valparai Government Hospital. However, she died even before admission.

The Valparai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.