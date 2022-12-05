Karthigai Deepam: Giant cauldron moved atop Annamalai hills
TIRUVANNAMALAI: The giant cauldron for the Maha Deepam, as part of Karthigai Deepam festival, was carried to the top of the 2,671-foot high Annamalai hills in Tiruvannamalai by the Deepa Nattars on Monday morning.
Painted in bright orange with figures of a Nandi and Sivalingam on the top and the words “Maha Deepam” in yellow at the bottom, the cauldron also carried an image of a dancing Lord Shiva above a burning clay lamp (agal vilakku).
A group of more than 50 Deepa Nattars carried the cauldron up the hill using two casuarina poles shoved through handles at the top and bottom of the cauldron on two sides. The one-km long wick made of gadda cloth and 4.50 tonnes of ghee, which serves as the fuel, were also carried by the group taking turns to negotiate the steep and slippery slopes.
“Once they reach the top of the hill, depending on the wind speed and direction, stay wires will anchor the cauldron to the ground firmly,” a temple official said.
However, many devotees were disappointed that they could not get tickets to witness the Barani and Maha Deepams from within Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple premises as the tickets were sold out within an hour of opening. Temple officials provided only 500 tickets, each costing Rs 500, for the Barani Deepam and 100 tickets, each costing Rs 600, and another 1,000 tickets, each costing Rs 500, to witness the Maha Deepam.
Ticket holders have been advised to come to the Amini Amman Temple tower for ingress into the inner precincts of the temple. Entry for the Barani Deepam would be allowed only between 2 am and 3 am on Tuesday and between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm the same day for the Maha Deepam, officials said.
