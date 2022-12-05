Karthigai Deepam: Giant cauldron moved atop Annamalai hills

However, many devotees were disappointed that they could not get tickets to witness the Barani and Maha Deepams from within Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple premises as the tickets were sold out within an hour of opening. Temple officials provided only 500 tickets, each costing Rs 500, for the Barani Deepam and 100 tickets, each costing Rs 600, and another 1,000 tickets, each costing Rs 500, to witness the Maha Deepam.