EPS, camp vow to defeat betrayers and form Amma’s govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami along with his supporters took a vow at former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial during her sixth memorial day to prepare themselves for any sacrifice to establish an “Amma” government in the State.

Reiterating his stand against ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, EPS and his camp took pledge to defeat betrayers of the party and revitalise the party and its legacy to safeguard the interest of the people. He also criticised the DMK government for stalling several welfare schemes launched by the AIADMK government.

EPS also spoke about a mega alliance under the AIADMK party for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

After paying tribute to Jayalalithaa’s memorial, EPS left for Delhi to participate in the G20 Presidency that would be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

OPS along with his supporters, and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his party functionaries would pay tribute to the former CM’s memorial separately. Jayalaithaa’s niece Deepa paid floral tribute to Jayalalithaa’s portrait at her Poes Garden residence earlier in the day.