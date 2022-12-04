Software training for polytechnic students enhanced in State

CHENNAI: The software training for diploma students studying in government polytechnic colleges has been enhanced by the introduction of various computer subjects including the latest version of Python.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the Directorate of Technical Education and the Spoken Tutorial Project of IIT Bombay for one year for giving software training to the students of all 51 government polytechnic colleges in order to improve their technical skills and thereby enhance their job opportunities.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that a total of 21,343 students have enrolled in the program.and were given sftware training in subjects like Python 3.4.3, Arduino, Q-CAD, and ScilabLibre office suite. The official said that study materials have been distributed to them.

He said free distribution of laptops for the diploma students was also planned. Accordingly, all the software, which was trained for the polytechnic students, will be uploaded to the laptop and would be distributed for further usage.

The official said authorities were also planning to further enhance the software training for the diploma students to immediate opportunities. “In addition, communication skills will also be developed for them”, he said.

According to the official, the students, who want to avail of training to handle software tools, can choose the existing shift system for their diploma course. “The shift system in the government polytechnic students have so far benefited over 2,000 students”, he added.