2 men, including Nigerian, held in Bengaluru for cheating TN cop

MADURAI: The cyber-crime police in Tirunelveli on Sunday have arrested two men, including a Nigerian on charges of cheating a cop attached to Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, XII Battalion, Manimuthar, Tirunelveli district.

The accused have been identified as Ramson Sogasar (32) of Manipur and Stanley (40) of Nigeria, sources said.

Thalavai, the cop, who’s a victim of cyber fraud, had lost Rs 7.50 lakh from his bank account. Investigations revealed that three months ago, the cop received a WhatsApp message from a so-called official informing him that he won an attractive prize.

As the cop received the message unusually and after losing his money, he took the issue to the Cyber-Crime Wing in Tirunelveli.

A special team, which’s formed to crack the case, already arrested two men, including Murali (41) of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and Vijay Kumar (35) from the same state on August 23.

Now, the other two accused were nabbed in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police also seized cell phones, SIM cards and ATM cards from the duo, sources said.