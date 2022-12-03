Madurai police impose fines over number plate violations

CHENNAI: The traffic police in Madurai city conducted a vehicle inspection today and have imposed fines on motorists for installing number plates in violation of the norms.

The police also instructed them to change the vehicle number plates as per norms.

Earlier, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) functioning across Tamil Nadu to conduct periodical inspections and take strict action against those who violate the Motor Vehicles Rules by using images and messages on the number plates of their vehicles.

The size of the number plate and the letters should be as per the rules prescribed for each category of vehicle and fancy lettering is not permitted. Other names, pictures, and artwork should not be displayed on number plates, the rules said.