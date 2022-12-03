Dhina appointed as TN’s BJP president of overseas wing

CHENNAI: Days after removing Gayathri Raguram from the post of state chief of Overseas and other states Tamil development wing, state BJP president K Annamalai appointed music composer Dhina for the post.

He also appointed Anand Meyyasamy as vice president of the wing, according to a statement from the party issued on Saturday.

Gayathri Raguram was removed from the post on November 22 for “anti-party” activities.